Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.230-$5.730 EPS.

Shares of THC stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.25. 1,437,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,020. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.97. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

