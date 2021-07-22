Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenneco will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $202,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 110,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,789,223 shares of company stock worth $21,723,267. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tenneco by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 467,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tenneco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after buying an additional 97,054 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 13.6% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,232,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after buying an additional 147,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 111.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 563,643 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.