TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $5.92 Million in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIGGU. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at about $148,000.

OTCMKTS:GIGGU traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,049. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

