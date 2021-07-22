TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New $3.36 Million Investment in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 334,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACIC. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth $5,030,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth $2,342,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth $944,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth $995,000. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlas Crest Investment stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.88. 2,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,415. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

