TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New Investment in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,730,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,092,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter valued at about $198,000.

Shares of KSICU remained flat at $$10.03 during trading hours on Thursday. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,249. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

