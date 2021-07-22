TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases New Stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth $20,404,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth $3,880,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMBT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.69. 3,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,209. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

