TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases Shares of 300,000 JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JOFFU. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $20,380,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $11,739,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $11,047,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $8,785,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,960,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JOFFU traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 4,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,265. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

