TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes $2.44 Million Position in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 3.13% of Kairos Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $390,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,900,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $611,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $158,000.

Get Kairos Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KAIR remained flat at $$9.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.