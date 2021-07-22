TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes Position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,094,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

EAC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,194. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.