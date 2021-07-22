TENT (TENT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.22 Million

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, TENT has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $79,895.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.32 or 0.00290196 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00118247 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00148798 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001988 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,210,080 coins and its circulating supply is 37,132,988 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

