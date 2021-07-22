TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Short Interest Update

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TerrAscend stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.80.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10).

TRSSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TerrAscend from $17.50 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen started coverage on TerrAscend in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on TerrAscend from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.32.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

