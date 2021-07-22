Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 1,250 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,022 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,776,452.48.

On Thursday, June 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50.

On Monday, May 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $655.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $629.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 58.1% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,421 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

