Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TCBI. Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.14. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,149.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

