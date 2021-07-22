Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $10.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,654,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,455. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.45.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.