Textron (TXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Textron (NYSE:TXT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Textron to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Textron has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Textron to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TXT stock opened at $68.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Textron has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TXT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

