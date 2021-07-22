The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives $47.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.15.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZEK. Barclays boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.53. 7,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,658. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a PE ratio of -55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.15. The AZEK has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,776 shares of company stock worth $10,632,993 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

