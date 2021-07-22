The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. The Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of BK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.85. 83,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361,850. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $358,714,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $68,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

