The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives $22.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on SKIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of The Beauty Health stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. The Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.65.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

