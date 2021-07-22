The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-5.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.The Brink’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$5.550 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE:BCO opened at $77.83 on Thursday. The Brink’s has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 141.51 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.71.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

