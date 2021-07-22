The Carlyle Group (CG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $48.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.08.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

