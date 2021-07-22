The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 24,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,213,485 shares.The stock last traded at $181.85 and had previously closed at $178.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.55.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox by 12.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after buying an additional 35,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Clorox by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 20.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

