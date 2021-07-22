The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 24,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,213,485 shares.The stock last traded at $181.85 and had previously closed at $178.84.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.55.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox by 12.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after buying an additional 35,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Clorox by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 20.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.
About The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
