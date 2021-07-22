The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,060,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202,420 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.16% of The Coca-Cola worth $372,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $2,345,618,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,928,000 after buying an additional 7,977,794 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,700,000 after buying an additional 4,220,808 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,350,000 after buying an additional 3,945,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 47.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,303 shares of company stock worth $10,213,630. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $56.50. 363,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,722,054. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

