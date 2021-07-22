The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

NYSE:KO opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $243.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,303 shares of company stock worth $10,213,630. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

