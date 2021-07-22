The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 26.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on COO shares. Stephens upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.86.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $401.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.83 and a 12 month high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

