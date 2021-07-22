The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 95,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.95.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $71.48 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $50.57 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.08.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.