The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $355.00 at Oppenheimer

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $330.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.88% from the stock’s previous close.

EL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL stock opened at $323.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $187.75 and a 12 month high of $328.65.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.