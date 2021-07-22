The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their buy rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 155.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.57. The Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.71.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman bought 69,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,004,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,783.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.