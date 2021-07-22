The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $338.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Home Depot have risen and outpaced the industry year to date. The company boasts a robust surprise trend with fourth straight quarter of earnings and sales beat posted in first-quarter fiscal 2021. Results gained from the continued strong demand for home-improvement projects as well as its ongoing investments. The company is effectively adapting to the continued boom in renovations and construction activities, driven by investments in its business over the years and the dedication of its associates to serve customers. It also gained from strong growth in its Pro and DIY customer categories and continued digital momentum. However, increased penetration of lumber products in the company’s sales mix continued to hurt gross margin. Also, continued pressure from shrink and higher transportation costs were headwinds.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HD. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

NYSE:HD opened at $326.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.86. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

