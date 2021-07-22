The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,636,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,132. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

