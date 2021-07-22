The Marcus Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Barrington Research reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of The Marcus in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.75.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. The business had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NYSE:MCS opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $530.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth about $2,658,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Marcus by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth about $6,308,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in The Marcus by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 717,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 27,790 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

