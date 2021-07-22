The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$82.77. The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$82.34, with a volume of 2,729,480 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.55.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$150.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$86.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total value of C$1,386,410.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,262,893.68. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$86.63 per share, with a total value of C$800,461.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,966,527.81. Insiders sold a total of 220,136 shares of company stock valued at $19,225,267 over the last three months.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.