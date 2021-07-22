The Travelers Companies’ (TRV) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

TRV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.29.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $151.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 38,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $5,998,071.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,874 shares of company stock worth $9,939,953. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

