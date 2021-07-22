The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

The Western Union has raised its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of WU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.03. 2,440,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,404,285. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

