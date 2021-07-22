The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.
The Western Union has raised its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of WU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.03. 2,440,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,404,285. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96.
WU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.
In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.
Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.