The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 313.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432,675 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.16% of The Williams Companies worth $44,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

