The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WMB. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.33.

WMB stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 539,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 33.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 86,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,610 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 127.8% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 66,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

