Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theratechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Shares of THTX stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 112.84% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. Analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 482.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 851,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 705,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Theratechnologies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 703,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 299,865 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Theratechnologies by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 204,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

