TheStreet Upgrades Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CARV stock opened at $17.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

