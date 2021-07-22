TheStreet Upgrades SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) to C

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

SAIL stock opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.54 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $97,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,270 shares of company stock worth $2,657,861. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,756,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 48.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

