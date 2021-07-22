Third Security LLC Makes New Investment in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Third Security LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. LGI Homes makes up approximately 0.0% of Third Security LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LGIH. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

LGIH traded down $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,776. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.46.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

