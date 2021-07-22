ThreeFold (TFT) Tops One Day Volume of $35,843.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. ThreeFold has a market cap of $3.52 million and $35,843.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00040271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00107019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00141240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,438.05 or 1.00263813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

