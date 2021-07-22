Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Albany International were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 422,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,259,000 after buying an additional 17,307 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Albany International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIN opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.01. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

