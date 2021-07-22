Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,723 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.18% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 374,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,925,000 after purchasing an additional 80,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $55.64 on Thursday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17.

