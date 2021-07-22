Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 162.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,878,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,775,000 after buying an additional 555,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $15,015,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 298,129 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,521,000 after acquiring an additional 210,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

APOG stock opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.58. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $979.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $192,064 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

