Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 5,483 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.21% of CTS worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTS opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.71. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.81 million. CTS had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.54%. CTS’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

