Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 977 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWN. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

