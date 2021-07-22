Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,571 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of MaxLinear worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

MXL stock opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.22.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $179,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,224 shares of company stock worth $8,747,384 over the last ninety days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

