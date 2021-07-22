TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Shares Up 2.6%

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS)’s share price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 298.50 ($3.90). 266,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 373,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291 ($3.80).

Several research firms have issued reports on TIFS. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 305.75.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

