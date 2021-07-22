Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Shares of TWI stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.38 million, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.50. Titan International has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $403.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.17 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan International will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the first quarter worth $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 695.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the first quarter worth $104,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

