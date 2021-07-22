Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will announce $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $8.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $253,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,280 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

TOL opened at $55.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $68.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

