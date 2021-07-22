Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Earns Neutral Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TOL. Citigroup boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.35.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $55.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $253,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $130,920.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,280. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after purchasing an additional 58,775 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 479,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 369,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

